Drying up tonight and into the weekend

A few scattered thunderstorms this evening will continue to work their way through the area over the next few hours. After sunset, we should see any remaining rain end fairly quickly. Temperatures overnight will be sitting a little cooler, down in the low 50s. We’ll see a few clouds tonight, and maybe a small chance of a rain shower. Winds could still get a little breezy through tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly dry (WVVA WEATHER)

It will also remain hazy into the weekend, as we see more smoke in the upper atmosphere due to a persistent low-pressure system to our north.

After a break from the smoke, it has returned to our region. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Saturday, we’ll retain the dry conditions from the night before. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day will pair well with the cooler temperatures that we’ll see. Highs on Saturday will be sitting in the low to mid 70s once again. That cooler air will stay overnight, as we see temperatures fall into the 40s for more unseasonable conditions.

Saturday will be an excellent start to the weekend, with temps even higher for Father's Day. (WVVA WEATHER)

For Father’s Day, things are looking to be warm and sunny. Not going to be seeing a whole lot of cloud cover, so if you’re planning on some outdoor activities, it’ll probably be a good idea to keep the sunscreen handy. High temperatures on Sunday are going to be near or above 80 degrees. As we head into next week, we’re looking some more unsettled weather, starting out with the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday.

