City of Mount Hope to put on second installment of “Music on Main” concert series

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday evening, the Mount Hope Regional Marching Band will be performing a street concert. In addition to live music, the evening will feature concessions and vendors selling art.

The event is part of the town’s “Music on Main” series. The concerts are hosted by Harmony for Hope and held on the third Friday of every month through September.

Harmony For Hope’s Carrie Kidd tells WVVA that it all serves as a fundraiser to create a new children’s program for the town through the Fayette County Community Arts Center.

“We’re excited about the work that we’re doing and so we just, you know, gotta get that little bit [of] extra support,” shared Kidd.

Music will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mount Hope Christian Church parking lot on Main Street.

The next Music on Main concert will be held on Friday, July 14.

