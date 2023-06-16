Bluefield’s “Serve the Hill” program aids community members

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Bluefield has partnered with Bluefield State University for a good works program called Serve the Hill.

While students are out for the summer, St. Paul Episcopal Church out of Pittsburgh has come to town to serve out the work orders placed by community members.

“The woman who lives here is disabled and she made a request through the City of Bluefield for some assistance. So we are replacing some of her stairs to her deck and then painting her foundation. And installing a hand rail,” said Reverend Noah Evans.

Serve the Hill is a year round program. If you are in need of this type of assistance work order forms can be found here.

