Bluefield State University set to host Juneteenth celebration

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University will be having a Juneteenth celebration on June 17 and 19 for the historic holiday. Dr. Deirdre Guyton is the director of alumni affairs for the university, she says around 30 vendors will be set up at the school’s physical education building on June 17 for the event.

There will also be bouncy houses set up in the library parking lot. The event on June 17 will be happening from 12 pm to 6 pm. On June 19 the film “Amazing Grace” will be played starting at 7 pm at the Granada Theater. Admission for the film will be free of charge.

Dr. Guyton says they’re inviting everyone to come out and learn more about what Juneteenth is and its importance to the community.

“This is the first time we’ve had it on the campus which is really fitting being a historical black college here, that we’re hosting it so we’re excited about it,” said Dr. Guyton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.