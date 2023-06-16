Bluefield bids farewell to Blackwell

Bluefield bids farewell to Blackwell
Bluefield bids farewell to Blackwell(Jess Nuzzo)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - After decades of serving Mercer County and the City of Bluefield the city’s now former Ambassador Marie Blackwell received a big send-off at the Bluefield Arts Center Thursday night.

“This has been such a fun ride. I have been blessed to know so many people and have interactions with them. It’s just been a fun ride,” Blackwell said.

And the people who have met Blackwell feel blessed to know her too.

“The shoes to be filled are tremendous but we’ll do it because we love Marie. She’s worked hard all of her life. She’s done a great job at anything she’s ever done,” said long time friend of Blackwell Skip Crane.

In addition to her work as ambassador, Blackwell has served as a liaison for area veterans. Prior to her ambassadorship Blackwell served as the Executive Director for the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

All for the love of the people of Mercer County.

“We’re sad that she’s going but we’re thankful for the years of dedicated service to our city and everything she did. She is the best of what we want out of someone to serve our community. She’s the greatest. I hope she feels loved tonight with all the folks that have turned out to be a part of her good bye,” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

Although Blackwell is not a West Virginia native, Bluefield has been her home since the 1970s. Now her bright smile will grace the sunshine state in Pensacola, Florida.

Tune in June 25th at 9 am for an In Focus interview with Blackwell to learn even more about her career and good works over the decades here in Mercer County.

