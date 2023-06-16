BesTitle Agency hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

BesTitle Agency hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - BesTitle Title Agency hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to commemorate the opening of its Princeton location.

According to their website, they are an attorney-managed title company. They have locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

BesTitle is located at 214 S. Walker Street in Princeton.

For more information, visit their website BesTitle.com

