BesTitle Agency hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - BesTitle Title Agency hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to commemorate the opening of its Princeton location.

According to their website, they are an attorney-managed title company. They have locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

BesTitle is located at 214 S. Walker Street in Princeton.

For more information, visit their website BesTitle.com

