Zoo Choo rolls again in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after the 611 steam engine returned to western Virginia, another train with a rich history is rolling again in Roanoke.

The Zoo Choo has been sidelined for a couple years, but after being refurbished and repainted, it’s back on the tracks at Mill Mountain Zoo.

The care of endangered, threatened and non-releasable animals comes first at the accredited zoo, but officials say they couldn’t ignore the enduring popularity of the Zoo Choo.

Niki Voudren is the Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo.

“So we’re a serious operation, but in order to offer our guests a more robust experience, we decided to raise some money and launch the Zoo Choo with the hope that the additional revenue the Zoo Choo will yield will help us get through the hard months of the winter when the zoo doesn’t have many visitors,” Voudren told reporters.

The train debuted in 1952 and generations of zoo visitors have enjoyed the ride over the last 70 years.

Lee Wilhelm remembers riding the Zoo Choo when he was five or six years old.

“I’m really glad to see them bring it back,” Wilhelm said, “and I think the Zoo is moving to a great place right now.”

The Zoo Choo sports a new paint scheme, but the work didn’t stop there. The overhaul included a complete restoration of the locomotive and two passenger cars, replacement of the gas engine with a diesel, and other major upgrades.

The Zoo Choo will operate during regular Zoo hours, leaving the station about every 30 minutes.

For more information, click on the following link:

Mill Mountain Zoo

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Dr. Jeffrey Yeager has been chosen as The International Steinbeck Society's VP for Public...
BSU faculty member named VP for International Steinbeck Society
Lawn Equipment
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached...
Capito announces over $3.8 million in PILT payments to W.Va.
A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30...
Trooper found guilty of assault and battery, avoids prison time