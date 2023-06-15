W.Va. State Schools Superintendent expected to retire soon

W.Va State Superintendent David Roach
W.Va State Superintendent David Roach(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education will consider the retirement of State Superintendent David L. Roach late this month, according to the agenda for the board’s next special meeting.

The state Board will meet in special session at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23 to officially accept Roach’s retirement, according to a release from Christy Day, director of communications for the West Virginia Board of Education.

If approved by board members, Roach’s retirement would be effective at the close of business on Friday, June 30.

The Board will also appoint a new State Superintendent, according to the release from Day. The Board’s next regular meeting is slated for Wednesday, July 12.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Jamie Null
Executive Director of Mercer Co. CVB appointed to W.Va. State Recreational Trail Advisory Board
GEAR UP summer camp
GEAR UP SWV to offer several summer opportunities for students
Marshall University discusses options to increase racial sensitivity.
Marshall to begin national search for new softball coach
Amanda Mitchell mugshot
New charges filed against mother of 2-year-old murder victim
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder