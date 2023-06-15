WhistlePigs can’t get game two over Otterbots

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs took on the Danville Otterbots at home Wednesday in Appalachian League Play. Princeton defeated Danville 7-6 Tuesday.

Princeton would grab an early 1-0 lead off a sacrifice fly, but the Otterbots would come back to lead 5-1. Princeton would make it 5-4 in the third, but Danville would extend their lead to 9-4 in the sixth to go onto win 10-6.

