Trooper found guilty of assault and battery, avoids prison time

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper charged with assaulting a student at a Powhatan catholic school has been found guilty and acquitted on other charges.

On Jan. 6, Douglas Ledbetter, 44, was arrested on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges resulted from an investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

Ledbetter’s wife, the former head of Blessed Sacrament, Paula Ledbetter, resigned during the investigation.

On June 14, Ledbetter was found guilty of assault and battery in the May 7 incident. However, he was found not guilty of assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the assault at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30 days in jail with all days suspended.

Ledbetter was hired by Virginia State Police in June 2004 and has been assigned to Virginia State Police Safety Division since March 2019.

