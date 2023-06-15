Oak Hill’s newly elected mayor looking forward to city improvements


By Annie Moore
Jun. 15, 2023
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Oak Hill will have a new mayor starting on July 1, 2023. Charles Briscoe defeated incumbent mayor Danny Wright on Tuesday with 67 percent of the vote.

Briscoe currently works as the Raleigh County Community Corrections Coordinator, putting offenders to work making a number of community improvements.

On the campaign trail, he responded to the call for change following the city’s purchase of a historic bank building in downtown for a new city hall, which would cost thousands to repair. Moving forward, he said he’d like to put taxpayer dollars to better use benefiting ordinary citizens.

“Our taxpayer dollars need to be put back into the city for people here. We need to get more businesses here. I’d like to see some really good paying jobs and if that means we have to cut trees and clear some land, we’re going to get some businesses here.”

In addition to bringing high paying jobs and new businesses to the city, Briscoe said he would also like to see Minden better represented. He believes voters responded to inaction following last Summer’s flood, when several homes and a bridge were severely damaged.

