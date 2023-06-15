Unofficial results show new mayor elected in Bramwell

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Bramwell the race for who will be the next mayor has been decided. The unofficial results are in and incumbent Mayor Lou Stoker lost to challenger Grant Bennett by a count of 81 votes to 64.

Jessica Rush won the election for town recorder, defeating Elizabeth Brown Tillery 76 votes to 64.

The town council was also decided, Susan Lane Troutner, Jackie Shahan, Dennis Marcello, Kelly Goins and Kelly Murphy Eller were all decided as winners.

The results will be certified after canvassing is complete on June 21 at 10 am.

