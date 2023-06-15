Unofficial results show new mayor elected in Bramwell

Welcome to Bramwell
Welcome to Bramwell(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Bramwell the race for who will be the next mayor has been decided. The unofficial results are in and incumbent Mayor Lou Stoker lost to challenger Grant Bennett by a count of 81 votes to 64.

Jessica Rush won the election for town recorder, defeating Elizabeth Brown Tillery 76 votes to 64.

The town council was also decided, Susan Lane Troutner, Jackie Shahan, Dennis Marcello, Kelly Goins and Kelly Murphy Eller were all decided as winners.

The results will be certified after canvassing is complete on June 21 at 10 am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult

Latest News

Food
Partnership in Mercer County takes a bite out of food insecurity
His message for other fathers is to hold their children close.
“Kingston was my king. He was MY king.” Father of 6-year-old shot to death speaks
Yard Sale
Lerona Methodist Church Yard Sale postponed
Tactical Retreat Unplugged: Where heroes go to thrive
Tactical Retreat Unplugged: Where heroes go to thrive