Marshall to begin national search for new softball coach

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University Softball Coach Megan Smith Lyon has resigned her post with the Thundering Herd to accept the same role at her alma mater North Carolina.

Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears thanked Coach Lyon for her five seasons with the Thundering Herd and said a national search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

“Megan will be missed, but we are immensely proud of her accomplishments and wish her well at UNC,” Spears said. “She has our utmost respect and we wish her and her family nothing but the best. We are extremely confident we can attract an amazing person to Marshall to lead our softball program and that process has already begun.”

The announcement ends Coach Lyon’s successful five-year tenure with the Thundering Herd – one that saw her win 67 percent of her games with no season falling under the 60 percent win mark. Overall, she finished 160-70 in her five seasons.

Marshall’s 45-10 mark in 2023 included a run to the Sun Belt Championship game in the team’s first season in its new league. That included the program’s first win over a nationally-ranked team in 15 years on April 25 when they defeated No. 24 Virginia Tech, 2-1, at Dot Hicks Field.

