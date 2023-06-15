A mainly dry day with a few isolated showers

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will drift into our region creating hazy skies. Most of the smoke should stay aloft, but some could make it to the surface so those with breathing issues should monitor the air quality today/tomorrow. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s today.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Lows will be seasonable in the 50s and low 60s overnight.

A cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the region tomorrow. We’ll stay hazy on Friday, but once again, most of the smoke should stay aloft. Temperatures will climb into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.

A rare dry weekend is expected with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs should top off in the 70s on Saturday and the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Father’s Day.

This one is for the "Are we ever going to have a sunny weekend?" crowd. You're welcome! (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns next week as an area of low pressure stalls over our region. It’s still early, but flooding could become an issue so make sure to stay tuned for the very latest forecast.

