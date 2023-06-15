“Kingston was my king. He was MY king.” Father of 6-year-old shot to death speaks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The father of the 6-year-old shot and killed in Lynchburg is speaking out for the first time.

Christopher Campbell still feels the pain of losing his son in May 2023.

“Kingston was my King. He was my king,” said Campbell.

His message for other fathers is to hold their children close.

“You know, we got to do more. Hold on to them tighter. There’s some things that you know, that --- you still got your kids and there might be things that you regret that you don’t say and things that you don’t do. So I say go above and beyond for these kids while they are here. I don’t want anyone to feel this,” said Campbell.

Campbell stood alongside community leaders in Lynchburg Thursday as they continue their Safe Streets Initiative to help lower gun violence and violent crimes in the city. In a press conference with the community, the Lynchburg Peacemakers, city leaders, and residents stood as one as they announced the Safe Street Initiative, an effort to reduce violent crimes and gun violence.

“He is our child; he is a child of Lynchburg. And as a mother and on behalf of his mother. I’m asking. And I’m begging, our community to help put an end to crimes like this,” said Stephanie Reed, the mayor of Lynchburg.

“We got to make a statement to our community. Not only that enough is enough; it stops here. Our streets must be safe for our kids and we’re going to do everything that we possibly can in our power to work with the residents to make our community safe,” said Shawn Hunter, president of Lynchburg Peacemakers.

Leaders have worked with community members near the area of 16th and Floyd Streets to begin a neighborhood watch and install night vision cameras on homes to help monitor the entire street.

“I think anytime we can have more eyes on the street, whether it’s a physical eyes or whether it’s a camera that helps us, it helps provide information for what may have happened, not only during the incident, but what may have happened prior to or leading up to the incident,” said Ryan Zuidema, the chief of the Lynchburg Police Department.

The Lynchburg Police chief says initiatives like this are a step in the right direction toward solving and preventing crimes.

“Every piece of information is really important,” said Chief Zuidema. And any information leading to justice for Kingston is a step his family and father say they are willing to take.

