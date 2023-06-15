Graham’s Ella Dales and Hannah White earn all-state honors
Dales selected to the 1st team, White lands on the 2nd team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Two of the girls that helped Graham to the best season in program history collected all-state honors.
Sophomore, Ella Dales was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state 1st team. Dales has already won the district and region player of the year awards,
Senior, Hannah White finished her career by getting a spot on the all-state 2nd team.
