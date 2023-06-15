GEAR UP SWV to offer several summer opportunities for students

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - GEAR UP SWV students can sign up for a number of different camps and activities.

The students of this program include rising 7th and 8th grade students who attend public school in Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

GEAR UP SWV students can register for two free summer day camps specifically designed for students in the program by the GEAR UP SWV team. Students should register now for the GEAR UP SWV Summer Day Camp happening at Concord University. The Campus Beautiful will host Mercer County students on June 27, Raleigh County students on June 28, Monroe, Summers, and Wyoming County students on June 29.

Limited spaces are available for the free GEAR UP SWV Journalism/Media Day Camp. At this camp students will learn basic media production, experience a TV and radio station, while exploring media as a career. Students will learn skills that they can begin using right away and even learn how to launch their own YouTube channel. Students should register now for the Journalism/Media Camp. The Media Camp is July 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For GEAR UP SWV students who want to attend another camp, GEAR UP SWV could pay the entry fee. GEAR UP SWV launched a summer camp scholarship program that will pay for summer activities chosen by the students. Students pick the camp, apply for a scholarship, if it fits the GEAR UP SWV criteria, the entry fees will be paid through this initiative. Some camps that qualify include the Esports Camp at Concord University, 4H Camps across the region, Applications are still open, and parents/guardians can help students apply today.

“We are excited to provide these amazing opportunities for GEAR UP SWV students to explore colleges, careers, and leadership opportunities,” Director Kristen O’Sullivan said.

