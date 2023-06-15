Few showers/storms on Friday; a drier weekend will follow

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay relatively quiet tonight, besides incoming smoke/haze from wildfires in Canada. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s tonight.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should bring more of a mix of sun, clouds, and haze. We’ll see a few hit or miss showers/t-storms during the late afternoon/early evening, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s Friday afternoon (still a tad cool for this time of year). Friday night, lows will hit the 50s and we’ll be mainly clear.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday looks mild, dry, and sunny with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

Father’s Day looks dry as well, with increasing clouds and warmer high temps in the 70s and 80s.

A frontal system looks to swing in and stall next week, bringing widespread rain into the first few days of next week. Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.