Executive Director of Mercer Co. CVB appointed to W.Va. State Recreational Trail Advisory Board

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Executive Director and secretary of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamie Null has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the West Virginia State Recreational Trail Advisory Board.

Null is a former journalist with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. After leaving news, she began her tourism career in 2014. The Mercer County CVB is a non-profit destination management organization, dedicated to bringing economic impact through tourism.

“I am pleased to serve the Governor and the great state of West Virginia,” said Null. “I believe recreation is an important part of tourism and our future.”

