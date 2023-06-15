“Creek Critter Camp” combines fun and education

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Wednesday, kids at Don Dunford Park in Tazewell, Virginia, got to have hands-on experience with the flora and fauna in our area at Creek Critter Camp, an annual collaboration between the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District and the Tazewell County Public Library that helps teach kids about the world around them. They were joined by eight other organizations to teach kids about topics ranging from the biodiversity of our area to animals found on the farm. Even the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office was there to talk to kids about police cars and safety. One participant, Canaan Valley Institute, partnered with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to show a live demonstration that hoped to teach kids about erosion. Chrissy Verdrean, Habitat Restoration Specialist for Canaan Valley Institute, says the lessons learned today can affect both the kids and the environment around them.

“I think it’s important to teach kids just about what’s going on around them in the environment. Especially in... Tazewell County. These are some of the most important water resources in the whole state if not the most important. So... It’s good to show them what’s happening, how it’s happening, and how they can help prevent it,” says Verdrean.

There were many things for kids to do at the camp, including making crafts, looking at mussel shells, and learning about invasive plants. However, the kids I spoke to say some of their favorite things were the 4H’s petting zoo and getting to fish for trout.

“I like to come and, like, fish and be around a lot of people and talk and get to play with the animals,” says Kaylee, one of the kids at the camp.

“It’s pretty fun. I liked fishing and I liked the guinea pigs and stuff,” says Olivia, another kid at the camp.

The kids say they enjoyed their time at camp and plan to return next year. They also say they would encourage others to do the same.

In total, there were ten organizations participating in the camp, including the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Forestry, and the Clinch River Valley Initiative.

