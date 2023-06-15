Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - 30 year-old Autumn McNeely of Crawley, W.Va. has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Joshua J. Martin with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release explains, an investigation into the death of 72-year-old Clarence “Bud” Sheppard of Rupert, W.Va. began in 2018. The investigation came following Sheppard’s death, which was ruled a homicide, in January of 2018.

As a part of that investigation, Chief Deputy Martin reported “after countless hours of investigation, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, did speak to Ms. Autumn McNeely again on June 14, 2023.” Evidence obtained from that interview eventually led to the implication of McNeely’s alleged involvement in Sheppard’s death.

McNeely has been arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate, and is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond. The investigation remains active.

