Craft Memorial Library teaches “Kombucha Brewing Basics” class

Anyone can make this healthy drink using fermentation.
Craft Memorial Library teaches “Kombucha Brewing Basics” class
Craft Memorial Library teaches “Kombucha Brewing Basics” class(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -If you’ve been in the drink section of some supermarkets, you may have seen a drink called “kombucha,” a drink that can be described as a kind of fermented tea. However, one kombucha maker says this drink is so much more. He taught a class at Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield, West Virginia, to teach people how to brew their own. The class started with the basics, combining the three main ingredients of kombucha: tea, sugar, and scoby, the fungus starter that makes the fermentation possible. Justyn Marchese, the teacher of the class says, in addition to being a delicious drink, kombucha can also improve gut health, fixing what he calls your “gut biome.”

“...Kombucha has prebiotics and probiotics, and what that does is it builds up that bacterial health of your stomach, so especially if you’ve been sick or you’ve taken antibiotics or things of that sort and you might get a stomachache a lot, and that kind of stuff. What this does is this adds all of the good things back into your stomach and keeps you healthy and keeps your digestion working the way it should be working,” says Marchese.

Marchese encourages people to give kombucha a shot and find out for themselves what all can scoby do. Marchese will be teaching other health-related classes in the future. He says you can contact Craft Memorial Library or the Mavis Institute for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash

Latest News

“Creek Critter Camp” combines fun and education
“Creek Critter Camp” combines fun and education
Sharpening your blades can help them make a cleaner cut
It’s time to start maintenance on lawn equipment
Mowing
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry