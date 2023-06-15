Capito announces over $3.8 million in PILT payments to W.Va.

FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached...
FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between the White House and lawmakers.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that 36 West Virginia counties would be receiving funding from The U.S. Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program. The total amount received for the counties is $3,868,229.

These payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable Federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue.

“PILT program funds help offset shortfalls that our local municipalities face in serving their residents and invest in our communities. I’m pleased to see this support heading to West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will make in counties across our state,” Senator Capito said.

Southern West Virginia counties included are Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming.

Full list of funding by county below:

  • Barbour – $3,337
  • Braxton – $82,619
  • Cabell – $7,073
  • Fayette – $115,099
  • Grant – $49,873
  • Greenbrier – $340,155
  • Hampshire – $10,709
  • Hardy – $162,288
  • Jefferson – $15,575
  • Kanawha – $1,007
  • Lewis – $64,314
  • Marion – $702
  • Mason – $2,433
  • Mercer – $369
  • Mineral – $11,080
  • Mingo – $11,036
  • Monongalia – $284
  • Monroe – $66,379
  • Morgan – $362
  • Nicholas – $117,681
  • Ohio – $268
  • Pendleton – $310,762
  • Pleasants – $142
  • Pocahontas – $980,052
  • Preston – $12,365
  • Putnam – $1,284
  • Raleigh – $42,260
  • Randolph – $639,431
  • Summers – $74,730
  • Taylor – $6,529
  • Tucker – $320,569
  • Wayne – $113,377
  • Webster – $207,195
  • Wetzel – $135
  • Wood – $387
  • Wyoming – $96,368

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Dr. Jeffrey Yeager has been chosen as The International Steinbeck Society's VP for Public...
BSU faculty member named VP for International Steinbeck Society
Lawn Equipment
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30...
Trooper found guilty of assault and battery, avoids prison time