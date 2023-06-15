Capito announces over $3.8 million in PILT payments to W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that 36 West Virginia counties would be receiving funding from The U.S. Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program. The total amount received for the counties is $3,868,229.

These payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable Federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue.

“PILT program funds help offset shortfalls that our local municipalities face in serving their residents and invest in our communities. I’m pleased to see this support heading to West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will make in counties across our state,” Senator Capito said.

Southern West Virginia counties included are Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming.

Full list of funding by county below:

Barbour – $3,337

Braxton – $82,619

Cabell – $7,073

Fayette – $115,099

Grant – $49,873

Greenbrier – $340,155

Hampshire – $10,709

Hardy – $162,288

Jefferson – $15,575

Kanawha – $1,007

Lewis – $64,314

Marion – $702

Mason – $2,433

Mercer – $369

Mineral – $11,080

Mingo – $11,036

Monongalia – $284

Monroe – $66,379

Morgan – $362

Nicholas – $117,681

Ohio – $268

Pendleton – $310,762

Pleasants – $142

Pocahontas – $980,052

Preston – $12,365

Putnam – $1,284

Raleigh – $42,260

Randolph – $639,431

Summers – $74,730

Taylor – $6,529

Tucker – $320,569

Wayne – $113,377

Webster – $207,195

Wetzel – $135

Wood – $387

Wyoming – $96,368

