Capito announces over $3.8 million in PILT payments to W.Va.
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that 36 West Virginia counties would be receiving funding from The U.S. Department of Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program. The total amount received for the counties is $3,868,229.
These payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable Federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue.
“PILT program funds help offset shortfalls that our local municipalities face in serving their residents and invest in our communities. I’m pleased to see this support heading to West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will make in counties across our state,” Senator Capito said.
Southern West Virginia counties included are Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming.
Full list of funding by county below:
- Barbour – $3,337
- Braxton – $82,619
- Cabell – $7,073
- Fayette – $115,099
- Grant – $49,873
- Greenbrier – $340,155
- Hampshire – $10,709
- Hardy – $162,288
- Jefferson – $15,575
- Kanawha – $1,007
- Lewis – $64,314
- Marion – $702
- Mason – $2,433
- Mercer – $369
- Mineral – $11,080
- Mingo – $11,036
- Monongalia – $284
- Monroe – $66,379
- Morgan – $362
- Nicholas – $117,681
- Ohio – $268
- Pendleton – $310,762
- Pleasants – $142
- Pocahontas – $980,052
- Preston – $12,365
- Putnam – $1,284
- Raleigh – $42,260
- Randolph – $639,431
- Summers – $74,730
- Taylor – $6,529
- Tucker – $320,569
- Wayne – $113,377
- Webster – $207,195
- Wetzel – $135
- Wood – $387
- Wyoming – $96,368
