BSU faculty member named VP for International Steinbeck Society

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Jeffrey Yeager, Assistant Professor of English at Bluefield State University, has been named The International Steinbeck Society’s Vice President of Public Relations.

As a result of the appointment, Yeager will facilitate opportunities for academic discourse on the life and works of John Steinbeck, the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist, at the biennial Steinbeck Conference in San Jose, CA.

During the intervening year between conferences, Dr. Yeager will organize panels on Steinbeck at larger conferences, including the American Literary Association and the Modern Language Association. “As a junior scholar just a few years removed from my dissertation, this experience will provide an opportunity to create contacts with the larger scholarly community, fostering excellence in Steinbeck scholarship,” said Yeager.

“I hope to use the experience to promote Bluefield State University’s Humanities program and bring more Humanities majors to Bluefield State,” he continued. “I think, especially with innovations in technology like the creation of ChatGPT, the relevance of the humanities to the job market will grow in our increasingly technical world.”

