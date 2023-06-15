BSU faculty member named VP for International Steinbeck Society

Dr. Jeffrey Yeager has been chosen as The International Steinbeck Society's VP for Public...
Dr. Jeffrey Yeager has been chosen as The International Steinbeck Society's VP for Public Relations. Dr. Yeager is an Assistant Professor of English at Bluefield State University.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dr. Jeffrey Yeager, Assistant Professor of English at Bluefield State University, has been named The International Steinbeck Society’s Vice President of Public Relations.

As a result of the appointment, Yeager will facilitate opportunities for academic discourse on the life and works of John Steinbeck, the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning American novelist, at the biennial Steinbeck Conference in San Jose, CA.

During the intervening year between conferences, Dr. Yeager will organize panels on Steinbeck at larger conferences, including the American Literary Association and the Modern Language Association.  “As a junior scholar just a few years removed from my dissertation, this experience will provide an opportunity to create contacts with the larger scholarly community, fostering excellence in Steinbeck scholarship,” said Yeager.

“I hope to use the experience to promote Bluefield State University’s Humanities program and bring more Humanities majors to Bluefield State,” he continued.  “I think, especially with innovations in technology like the creation of ChatGPT, the relevance of the humanities to the job market will grow in our increasingly technical world.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Hatfield McCoy Trails celebrate 12 years
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer Free Day on the Trails to W.Va. residents on West Virginia Day
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult
Autumn McNeely
Crawley, W.Va. woman arrested, charged with 1st Degree Murder
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

Latest News

Lawn Equipment
The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show...
Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st
FILE: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached...
Capito announces over $3.8 million in PILT payments to W.Va.
A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30...
Trooper found guilty of assault and battery, avoids prison time