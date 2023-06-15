Baby survives without oxygen, heartbeat for 16 minutes at birth

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (WCCO) - Doctors are calling the survival and recovery of a baby boy a miracle after he spent his first 16 minutes outside the womb without oxygen or a heartbeat.

Looking at baby Owen Hubert now, it’s hard to believe that he came within a minute of not being here.

“As soon as they couldn’t find the heartbeat, then I kind of figured something might be wrong,” said his mother, Stephanie Silva.

In February, Silva knew something wasn’t right. She went into labor at the hospital with chest pains, and doctors discovered her baby’s blood supply had been cut off. They quickly prepared for an emergency delivery.

“Broke down a little bit, I guess. I heard them call for a code blue for the neonatal,” said Owen’s father, Mason Hubert. “I thought I was going to lose one or both of them for sure.”

When Owen was born, he wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. For 16 long minutes, the medical team worked feverishly to try and save his life. Silva was worried her son would die.

“I asked them, ‘Is he going to be OK?’ And they said, ‘We cant tell you,’” she said.

Dr. Heidi Kamrath with the neonatal transport team at Children’s Minnesota was part of the team trying to save Owen.

“It was getting very close to a time where we may have said that this isn’t survivable, and we would have stopped trying to resuscitate. He was really approaching that time period,” she said.

But then, doctors got a pulse, however faint, and Owen took a breath for the first time in his life.

For a newborn to survive 16 minutes with no oxygen and no heartbeat is rare. Surviving without any long-term health effects is even more unheard of.

“A lot of the nurses told us, ‘There will be damage. We’re just not quite sure the extent of them,’” Silva said.

But months later, Owen appears to be developing normally.

Despite his traumatic start to life, he has passed all the developmental milestones, and there are no signs of brain damage. He was sent home just 11 days after he was born.

“He likes smiling. He’s been laughing a lot,” Silva said. “The gentleman I spoke to told me he never used the word miracle before his whole career until he’d seen this.”

Owen’s medical team believes much of the credit goes to doctors and nurses who used a transport isolette to transfer the baby to Children’s Minnesota.

“We actually slow down their body to let time for recovery and keep the body cool,” Kamrath said.

She says cooling Owen’s body for 72 hours allowed him to beat the odds. Children’s delivers 3,000 babies a year, but they won’t forget Owen anytime soon.

“Anytime you have a story that exceeds your expectations, that’s what keeps you going and doing this job, having those wonderful outcomes,” Kamrath said.

Silva says her delivery issues may have been caused in part by a prescribed blood pressure medication.

Owen was born Feb. 8, which is also his sister Hazel’s birthday.

