WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a faith-based effort to fight hunger based in the Princeton Lifeline Church of God that’s amassed impressive numbers when it comes to feeding people.

Lifeline’s Operation Compassion reports since the close of the pandemic, their program has processed over 1100 applications for food and distributed over 500,000 pounds of food. The tangible results reported: Over 2,500 families served in Summers County, 800 families served in Monroe County, and more than 4,800 families served in in Mercer County. Scores of volunteers say the work of church member Teresa Riley is essential to the mission. It’s why they collectively nominated Riley for the WVVA hometown Hero recognition.

Loretta Jean Cooper, one of those Volunteers, penned Riley’s nomination, “Well, she deserves it. It’s easy to write a good letter about somebody that gives their heart to the cause they are working for and she cares,” Cooper said, writing in part, “The volunteer workers of Operation Compassion would like to nominate Teresa Riley as a Hometown Hero. She is our organizational hero as well as a friend to all. Teresa has a true heart for service. She also has a heart for God, a heart for her family and friends and a heart for people in need. She works from her office at Princeton Lifeline Church from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm five days a week. She is our paperwork guru and does all the registration for several locations as well as ordering supplies and food. She constantly searches for new companies to help us with donations. She organizes the warehouses as well as the freezer and refrigerator in the warehouse. She arranges deliveries from Mountaineer Food Bank, Walmart and several local businesses. If a person shows up at our church and says they need food, she sees that they get an emergency box of food and helps them sign up for the next food distribution. She is also our problem solver on our Princeton distribution on the third Saturday of each month. She doesn’t do everything alone, but she coordinates many volunteers so that they can efficiently serve those in need. She helps others with a tear in her eye, a smile on her face and a giving heart. Thanks to Teresa Operation Compassion has supported many agencies in our community:

Amy’s House of Hope

Appalachian Teen Challenge

Blessings in a Backpack

Case of WV Head Start and Family Daycare

Faith Center Church

Feeding Hungry Children Project

Highland House

Mary’s Cradle

Men & Women of Action

Mercer Co Board of Education Homeless Children Project

Mercer Street Ministries

New Life Tabernacle

Princeton Towers

Starting Points Family Resource Center

The Bridge Community Church

Veterans Stand Down

Wade Center

Teresa is an inspiration to all who know her and work with her. She is truly a hero to us.” Cooper wrote.

Riley’s reaction to the award, “It’s small things that make the big things work. Whatever you can do, you do. And the person beside you can do a little, and what that gets, it grows you try to do as you try to do and accomplish great things. You have more come aboard. When they see, you have a good attitude, and a good heart, they want to join in and so then it grows too....My volunteers,” said Riley, adding, " I thank God for the ability to do this for our Lord and Savior. I think God for the ability, the family that supports me, and the volunteers that support me because I can’t do this alone,” said Riley.

Together, Riley and the entire Operation Compassion team is responsible for a positive impact in the fight against hunger for thousands of people and that’s what makes Teresa Riley and the entire team with Operation Compassion WVVA Hometown Heroes.

