WVU’s Wetherholt named First-Team All-American by NCBWA

(Atticus Pead)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been named to the All-America First-Team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The NCBWA made the announcement on Wednesday.

It adds to his list of accolades as he has already been named Big 12 Player of the Year, NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a Collegiate Baseball First-Team All-American, and a CSC First-Team Academic All-American, and ABCA All-East Region First Team.

Wetherholt had the best season at the plate in program history as he hit a nation-leading .449 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases.

He is one of just two players this season to have at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases. He is also the first player since 2002 to have 35 stolen bases and 40 extra-base hits.

Wetherholt had 33 multiple-hit games and reached base in all but two contests this season. He was held hitless in just six out of 55 games he has played this year.

Wetherholt becomes just the third Mountaineer to be a first-team All-American by the NCBWA, joining Jedd Gyorko in 2010 and Alek Manoah in 2019.

He is also just the third player to be first-team All-American by multiple publications which was also accomplished by Manoah and Chris Enochs in 1997.

Wetherholt is the 25th player in team history to be named an All-American, and the NCBWA accolade is the 59th overall All-America honor in program history. He has two of WVU’s 11 total first-team awards.

