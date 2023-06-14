WVSP captures wanted Ohio man

Devion Williams
Devion Williams(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Troop 7 of the West Virginia State Police was issued a BOLO (Be on the Look Out) for a black Chevrolet Traverse possibly traveling north on I-77 and for a male subject identified to be Devion Williams.

Williams was wanted out of Stark County, Ohio for numerous felony charges including Attempted Murder.

He was seen on Tuesday, June 13, at approximately 6:30 p.m. driving north bound at the 12-mile marker in Mercer County. Corporal D.R. Murray and Corporal M.J. Glende of the Turnpike Division of the West Virginia State Police executed a traffic stop on the aforementioned vehicle.

Corporal Murray and Corporal Glende confirmed Mr. Williams was in fact the passenger in the vehicle and took him into custody without incident. Mr. Williams was processed and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting an extradition hearing to answer to the numerous felony charges including Attempted Murder in the State of Ohio.

