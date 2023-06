PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Danville Otterbots 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Cam Careswell and Spencer Bartel each drove in 3 runs for Princeton. The WhistlePigs are now 3-4 on the season.

Bluefield fell to Pulaski 10-5 and is now 1-5 this season.

