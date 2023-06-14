Wednesday will bring a few hit-or-miss showers/storms

Severe and flood risks should stay nil
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes region will inch our way in the coming days, bringing slightly more unsettled weather mid-late week. Tonight, we’ll see gradually increasing clouds and low temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast

While it won’t be a wash-out, a few showers/storms will be possible Wednesday. We look to see rain start north of I-64 in the AM, followed by more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening. Highs tomorrow will again top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST

Thursday will bring much of the same; highs around the 70 degree mark, a mix of sun and clouds, and the slim chance for a few stray showers/t-storms during the afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy Thursday night with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

We look warmer and a bit hazy again by the end of the work week. Father’s Day weekend is looking a bit warmer, humid, and unsettled...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

