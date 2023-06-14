Wednesday will bring a few hit-or-miss showers/storms

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes region will inch our way in the coming days, bringing slightly more unsettled weather mid-late week. Tonight, we’ll see gradually increasing clouds and low temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

While it won’t be a wash-out, a few showers/storms will be possible Wednesday. We look to see rain start north of I-64 in the AM, followed by more widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening. Highs tomorrow will again top off in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring much of the same; highs around the 70 degree mark, a mix of sun and clouds, and the slim chance for a few stray showers/t-storms during the afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy Thursday night with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We look warmer and a bit hazy again by the end of the work week. Father’s Day weekend is looking a bit warmer, humid, and unsettled...

