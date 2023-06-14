Toby Harris steps down from Greenbrier West football program

CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Toby Harris has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Greenbrier West football team.

The announcement came on Tuesday evening.

Harris returned to the program in 2019 and guided the Cavaliers to four postseasons and a record of 35-10.

Overall in Charmco, Harris compiled a 100-45-1 record with the Cavaliers.

