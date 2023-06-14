Some smoke/haze could return into late week

Rain chances remain low, however
THURSDAY FUTURECAST
THURSDAY FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure overhead will keep temps cooler than average as we head into tonight-Thursday. We’ll be a bit unsettled too, with occasional isolated showers/storms tonight-tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. Low temps tonight will hit the 50s. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy otherwise with highs in the low-mid 70s for most.

SMOKE FORECAST
SMOKE FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

As wildfire smoke travels in again from Canada, we could see a bit of haze in the sky tomorrow, but it shouldn’t affect our air quality all that much. Still, if you have heart/lung problems, monitor your symptoms, especially if outdoors at all.

THURSDAY
THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring partly cloudy skies, highs in the 70s, a few hit and miss showers/t-storms during the afternoon/evening. We look to have copy-and-paste forecast into Saturday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system will be nearing our area by Father’s Day, though we look to be back in the 70s and 80s by the end of this weekend. Early next week, wider-spread rain is looking more likely.

