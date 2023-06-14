PCH worker retires after 51 years

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leona Hendricks retired from Princeton Community hospital on Friday, June 9, after serving as the Patient Support Service Manager for 51 years.

Hendricks began working full-time at PCH in the admissions department just after she graduated from Graham High School in April of 1972. She only worked in admissions for nine months before she transferred to a new position in the business office as a collections manager. That position was later combined with the credit manager and became the Patient Support Service Manager, which she served as until her retirement.

Hendricks said this about her time at PCH, “When I started in admissions, I worked on a typewriter. And when I moved into the business offices, patient invoices were all on paper and in folders. Computers were just coming into play. I’ve seen many changes and I’ve worked with several administrators over the years, but God has really blesses me here. Even though there have been frequent changes with staff, I’ve always worked with thoughtful people. when I came here 51 years ago, the hospital was much smaller. You pretty much knew everyone. Now, with over 1,200 coworkers, I still know a lot of people, and it is like a big family. I’ve spent most of my life here, eight hours a day and longer, and it has been a wonderful place to work. It has truly been a blessing, and i thank God for placing me here.”

As Patient Support Service Manager, Hendricks assisted patients with monthly payment schedules, prepared numerous monthly reports; if a case required it, she represented the hospital in court; she assisted attorneys with the resolution of insurance contracted; and on a daily basis, she worked with staff throughout the hospital to address patient billing questions.

Hendricks said, “Working with patients and being able to help them with bills was very rewarding. I worked with contract staff, DHHR, and Bolder Insurance. They helped patients get through Medicaid and disability. But even without that, I could sometimes help patients through our assistance program or with setting up a manageable payment schedule. I am also thankful to have been on the Evening of Hope Cancer Care Committee that helps raise money for local cancer patients. I lost my mom and two brothers to cancer.”

She reflected on her time saying, “The years have gone by so fast. it’s like I blinked, and they’re gone. I can truly say PCH has been a wonderful place to work over the past 51 years. It was a pleasure working with a great Patient Support Service staff and with everyone in Patient Financial Services.”

