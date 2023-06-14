New River Park Pool opens with a splash

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After initially struggling to secure staff, New River Park Pool in Beckley is officially open for Summer.

The pool’s opening date was pushed back a week due to the need for clear weather to paint and seal the pool.

Despite the cooler temperatures on Wednesday, thrill seekers still made their way into the water. “It was pretty cold when you first get in, but as you go it gets warmer,” explained student Wyatt Lester.

For all the fun to be had, it was a day some feared may never come. After the passing of the pool’s longtime pool manager, Sharon Dempsey, city leaders struggled to find an adequate replacement. After several weeks of searching, they selected Raleigh County school teacher Ashleigh Sexton to fill the role.

“It’s so good to hear their laughter and squeals of delight,” said Beckley’s Parks & Rec. Director Leslie Gray Baker. “Several daycares were there. We’re glad we have enough lifeguards. We got enough ticket takers and that’s all we wanted all year long.”

Thankfully, several area organizations and foundations also stepped up, including the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, to help train lifeguards.

Up until August 5th, the pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

