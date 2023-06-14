Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 18 year-old Ahmad Latrale Mitchell, a suspect in relation to a Nov. 2022 shooting death at the Mercer Mall, has been transferred to adult status. He was 17 years-old at the time of the shooting.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, the transfer occurred on Monday following a court hearing. A grand jury then agreed to indict Mitchell on Tuesday.

Mitchell is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

