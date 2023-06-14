Mercer Mall shooting suspect indicted, charged as adult

18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.
18 year-old Ahmad Mitchell was previously charged as a juvenile.(W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - 18 year-old Ahmad Latrale Mitchell, a suspect in relation to a Nov. 2022 shooting death at the Mercer Mall, has been transferred to adult status. He was 17 years-old at the time of the shooting.

According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, the transfer occurred on Monday following a court hearing. A grand jury then agreed to indict Mitchell on Tuesday.

Mitchell is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Black Bear
Tips to limit encounters with bears

Latest News

Sharpening your blades can help them make a cleaner cut
It’s time to start maintenance on lawn equipment
Mowing
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Resolution to remove Monroe County sheriff tabled until investigation concludes
Resolution to remove Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones
Sheriff Jeff Jones letter to community members during the commission meeting