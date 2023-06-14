It’s time to start maintenance on lawn equipment

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Maintaining your lawn equipment is key to its longevity, and can save you money in the long run.

Bobby Poore a technician at Evergreen Power and Equipment in Princeton has some tips for keeping your equipment pristine.

“It’s that time of the year, check the deck belts, check the blades, and you know, the spindles.”

With summer only a week away, our lawns have been trimmed quite a few times.

If you want to get the most out of your equipment, now is the time for preventative maintenance.

Take steps to investigate the blades on your mower, making sure they’re cutting clean.

Poore says “I like to spin it to make sure that it turns freely, and look at the edges to make sure nothing has been nicked.”

If chipped or dull, either sharpen the blades or replace them.

Poore says “And this time of the year also, it’s a pretty good time to change a fuel filter, as this keeps the fuel clean, and less carburetor problems”

Checking your air filter is just as important, as debris can get into your engine that way.

Keeping your mower healthy also involves watching when you mow.

Poore said “I would also recommend that people avoid cutting in wet, heavy grass, because that can do damage to belts, wait until the grass dries to get a really good cut on it.”

Getting a good cut also depends on how level your deck is, and checking to make sure you have equal pressure in your tires is also important.

And as the season winds down in the fall, here’s a tip that’ll help you as you’re packing up.

Poore says “Run the fuel really low, I like to run machines completely out of fuel, other people like to put fuel stabilizers and other chemicals in there to protect their gas over the wintertime.”

Don’t use fuel that’s been sitting around for an excessive amount of time, as it can cause your mower to run poorly.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Black Bear
Tips to limit encounters with bears

Latest News

Mowing
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry
WVVA Hometown Hero: Volunteers rally behind Teresa Riley to feed the hungry
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Resolution to remove Monroe County sheriff tabled until investigation concludes
Resolution to remove Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones
Sheriff Jeff Jones letter to community members during the commission meeting