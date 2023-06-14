It’s time to start maintenance on lawn equipment

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Maintaining your lawn equipment is key to its longevity, and can save you money in the long run.

Bobby Poore a technician at Evergreen Power and Equipment in Princeton has some tips for keeping your equipment pristine.

“It’s that time of the year, check the deck belts, check the blades, and you know, the spindles.”

With summer only a week away, our lawns have been trimmed quite a few times.

If you want to get the most out of your equipment, now is the time for preventative maintenance.

Take steps to investigate the blades on your mower, making sure they’re cutting clean.

Poore says “I like to spin it to make sure that it turns freely, and look at the edges to make sure nothing has been nicked.”

If chipped or dull, either sharpen the blades or replace them.

Poore says “And this time of the year also, it’s a pretty good time to change a fuel filter, as this keeps the fuel clean, and less carburetor problems”

Checking your air filter is just as important, as debris can get into your engine that way.

Keeping your mower healthy also involves watching when you mow.

Poore said “I would also recommend that people avoid cutting in wet, heavy grass, because that can do damage to belts, wait until the grass dries to get a really good cut on it.”

Getting a good cut also depends on how level your deck is, and checking to make sure you have equal pressure in your tires is also important.

And as the season winds down in the fall, here’s a tip that’ll help you as you’re packing up.

Poore says “Run the fuel really low, I like to run machines completely out of fuel, other people like to put fuel stabilizers and other chemicals in there to protect their gas over the wintertime.”

Don’t use fuel that’s been sitting around for an excessive amount of time, as it can cause your mower to run poorly.

