Giles Co. Deputy aids in early rescue efforts of a fawn injured by a bull

Giles County Sheriff's Deputy rescues fawn
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Giles County Sheriff’s Deputy Connor Martin assisted a citizen in the rescue of a peibald fawn from a bull.

The deer was picked up by Martin in the Wolfe Creek area after being saved by a civilian from the bull. The deputy then called several wildlife rescues to try and find a place to take the fawn.

Deputy Martin drove two and a half hours while off-duty to Falling Springs Wildlife Management Corporation in Covington in attempt to save the fawn from its injuries.

Joyce Forbes was charged with caring for the fawn once Falling Springs took in the animal.

Even though the fawn has since died due to the injuries it sustained in the fight with the bull, Chief Deputy Scott Moye said “we are really proud of what he (Martin) did. He has a soft spot for animals.”

Deputy Martin has been with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

