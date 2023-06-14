Friends of Juneteenth Celebration coming this weekend to Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In honor of the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday, community celebrations are coming to the Town of Tazewell.

In what is being billed as the largest edition yet, The Tazewell County Friends of Juneteenth have 5 days of activities and fellowship planned. All with the goal of uplifting and unifying the community.

”It solidifies our community. It brings the unity back into the community. We’re able to have fun, enjoy, forget life for a moment and just know what it really is for love, peace and solidarity,” said Brittany Davis, president of the non-profit Each One Teach 1.

The events kick off on Thursday with a mass community choir practice at Nuckols Hall followed by a screening of To Kill a Mocking Bird at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds on Friday. Saturday will see key note speakers and a parade on Main Street. With food and exhibits at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds. On Sunday a community worship will be held and Monday the award ceremony for the Juneteenth Creative Writing Contest will take place on Main Street.

