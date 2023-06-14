Friends of Juneteenth Celebration coming this weekend to Tazewell County

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In honor of the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday, community celebrations are coming to the Town of Tazewell.

In what is being billed as the largest edition yet, The Tazewell County Friends of Juneteenth have 5 days of activities and fellowship planned. All with the goal of uplifting and unifying the community.

”It solidifies our community. It brings the unity back into the community. We’re able to have fun, enjoy, forget life for a moment and just know what it really is for love, peace and solidarity,” said Brittany Davis, president of the non-profit Each One Teach 1.

The events kick off on Thursday with a mass community choir practice at Nuckols Hall followed by a screening of To Kill a Mocking Bird at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds on Friday. Saturday will see key note speakers and a parade on Main Street. With food and exhibits at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds. On Sunday a community worship will be held and Monday the award ceremony for the Juneteenth Creative Writing Contest will take place on Main Street.

Click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Black Bear
Tips to limit encounters with bears

Latest News

Leona Hendricks
PCH worker retires after 51 years
Devion Williams
WVSP captures wanted Ohio man
Raleigh County to absorb cost of PEIA increase for employees
W.Va. cities and counties could soon see share of 400 million opioid settlement