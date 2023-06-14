A few showers and storms return today

Flooding and severe weather are unlikely
A few showers and storms will pop up today across the region.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today, but it will be far from a washout. Scattered showers are falling this morning along and north of I-64, and then pop-up showers and a few storms will develop all across the region this afternoon. We’ll be breezy today with gusts upwards of 25-35 mph at times. High temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible tonight, but most should stay dry under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 50s for most overnight.

Most should stay dry on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few hit-or-miss showers cannot be ruled out. We will be slightly warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

We’ll see a little better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but Father’s Day weekend has been trending drier and warmer. Other than a few showers on Sunday, we should stay dry this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

An area of low pressure will bring more unsettled weather next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

