City of Bluefield holds town hall on Memorial Day flooding event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday night’s flood management meeting saw nearly 100 citizens turn out to learn about the recovery process and share their concerns.

Bluefield saw a one in 200 year historic rainfall over the Memorial Day holiday, which was further complicated by the city’s drainage system backing up. The city was built to hold thirty thousand people, but now houses roughly ten thousand with only five workers solely dedicated to storm drains.

“And like all of West Virginia, our infrastructure is old so only in the last couple of years have we been able to invest because there’s federal money, state money out there to address the systemic issues we’ve had. The city’s due and the state and quite frankly the county,” said Bluefield city Manager Cecil Marson.

Marson adds that recent grants the city has received, like the federal Safe Street Grant, will be used to update the 80 year old drainage system.

But knowing what the problems are do not necessarily comfort those who are having to rebuild their lives after the flood. We spoke to one College Ave. resident who says her home has flooded three times this year, amounting to more than twelve thousand dollars of her own personal money for recovery.

“Eventually its going to fall to the wayside. We’re not going to continue and just sit there and wait and we can’t life is going to continue to go on. You just start to make another routine to get by. So my question still remains how are we going to fix this,” Michelle Johnson

The city says they need everyone who had any sort of damage from the Memorial Day flooding to fill out this survey. Without the right amount of damage and people recorded to be affected they cannot qualify for FEMA funds.

Currently 227 citizens have filled out the survey, which is at most half of the residents affected by the flooding. The Mercer County Director of Emergency Management estimates between 500 and one thousand homes and businesses were damaged in the flood.

If the city cannot meet the threshold for FEMA assistance they will turn to grants from the state of West Virginia, Marson adds that the consideration of having private citizens apply for loans is a last resort.

FILL OUT YOUR FLOOD DAMAGE SURVEY HERE

If you do not have internet access you can call 304.325.6494 once again that number is 304.325.6494. City officials say time is of the essence to submit the need to FEMA and the surveys need to be filled out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.