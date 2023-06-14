Beckley PD seeks pay raise for officers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officers with the Beckley Police Department attended Tuesday evening’s Beckley Common Council meeting as a silent show of support.

Their presence stems from a department-wide call for a higher salary. Data provided to WVVA shows that the Beckley PD- while it responded to the most calls for service of any department in the county in 2022, according to the Raleigh County EOC- has the lowest starting salary in the area.

Starting salary for West Virginia State Troopers is $58,084. Larger cities like Huntington, Charleston and Martinsburg all sit above the area’s average salary of $50,713.22. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department makes just less than the average at $50,670, whereas starting pay for Beckley PD officers is currently $42,530.

Council members were not able to put this issue on Tuesday’s agenda, but Mayor Rob Rappold did call an executive session to discuss possible action.

“I think that everyone on the committee has sort of uniformly agreed that we do need an increase for our officers to be more competitive,” shared Beckley City Councilman for Ward III Robert Dunlap.

“We understand the significance. We have some officers that have to make some tough choices. We just hope that we can retain them and keep them in our community.”

Dunlap says the issue has been placed on the Beckley Common Council Agenda for Tuesday, June 27, where it will be put to vote.

