WVDOH accepts bids for section of King Coal Highway, Beckley Z-Way

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), an important section of the King Coal Highway and a portion of the Beckley Z-Way bypass project are among 25 projects in a bid letting.

The King Coal Highway project will be to extend the existing four-lane highway for approximately 1.5 miles from Mountain View and create a connector to the town of Gilbert along Gilbert Creek, and this will be funded by money from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The King Coal Highway is an approximately 95-mile four lane highway that will run through McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wyoming, and Wayne counties along or near currently existing US 52. The highway will connect US 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield, and is intended to open up the Mountain State’s coalfields to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south. It is part of a federally designated north-south corridor running from Michigan’s upper peninsula to the Carolinas.

The Beckley Z-Way project will connect Beaver with South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley and will be designed to ease congestion in the area by widening and relocating a portion of U.S. 19. This project is also funded by Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.

Other southern W.Va. counties include Mercer, Fayette, and Greenbrier.

Projects on the June 13 bid letting include:

Big Tribble Bridge relocation and replacement. (Marshall County)

District 5 guardrail replacement.

Meadow Bridge and area ADA ramps. (Fayette and Greenbrier counties)

Hedgesville ADA ramps. (Berkeley County)

Ridgely ADA ramps. (Mineral County)

Main Street ADA ramps, Clay. (Clay County)

Big Otter to Frametown Road paving, Interstate 79. (Braxton and Clay counties)

East Street ADA ramps, Parkersburg. (Wood County)

West Main Street and area ADA ramps, Grafton and Flemington. (Taylor County)

McKown Creek Arch Bridge replacement. (Roane County)

District 9 guardrail replacement.

Osborne Mills Bridge replacement. (Roane County)

District 4 guardrail replacement.

US 22 Mainline Bridge rehabilitation. (Brooke County)

US 33 ADA ramps, Ripley, Ravenswood and Cottageville. (Jackson County)

Paint Creek Arch Bridge replacement. (Fayette County)

Fairplain to Ripley Road paving, Interstate 77. (Jackson County)

District 5 WVDOH headquarters wastewater treatment system, Burlington. (Mineral County)

Warm Springs Avenue traffic signal, Martinsburg. (Berkeley County)

Vermillion Street traffic signal, Athens. (Mercer County)

Farmdale sidewalk extension, pedestrian and bicycle facility. (Cabell County)

District 1 guardrail replacement.

Willey Street (US 119) paving, Morgantown. (Monongalia County)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.