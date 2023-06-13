W.Va. cities and counties could soon see share of 400 million opioid settlement


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginians could soon see a share of the 400-million-dollar settlement reached with three of the country’s biggest drugmakers -- McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, and Cardinal Health.

This month, many of the counties and municipalities are getting a first look at how those monetary damages from the opioid crisis will break down.

According to Beckley attorney Chris Davis, who represented a number of the counties in the case, each city and county has been assigned a percentage that will determine how much of the settlement is designated to them. It is a formula that accounts for each area’s damages from the drug crisis. While 24 percent will go directly to the city or municipality, 74 percent will go to a statewide abatement fund divided into six regions.

Raleigh County’s percentage, for example, is five percent. Of that percentage, 24 percent will go directly to the county, while the remaining 74 percent will go to the Region 6 abatement fund.

Davis broke down numbers for Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver during Tuesday morning’s staff meeting.

“Our jail bill is running about $160,000 a month. We can pay part of the jail bill, but the question is what do we do with the rest,” said Tolliver.

Davis said the percentage will apply to the current settlement, but also for future ones for counties and cities taking part in Region 6.

In the Southern part of the state, each city and county will be sending a delegate to a July 5 meeting to decide who will become Region 6′s new director. That person will be responsible for bringing together experts and ideas.

Commissioner Greg Duckworth, for example, would like to see funding put towards discouraging drug use and help for the unintended victims in the crisis. “I haven’t heard a lot of discussion on the children being raised by their grandparents. I would like to see a scholarship fund that helps take care of these children being raised by their grandparents.”

Then, he said there is the law enforcement consideration. “Everything from domestics to thefts are still tied to the opioids. So there’s a lot of money coming in. There’s going to be a lot of professionals with opinions on that. So I think there’s a lot of work ahead on how we should direct that money.”

As for the 24 percent of the funding that will go directly to cities and counties, Davis said those areas could see that money as early as the Fall.

