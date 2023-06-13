WISE Women’s Center to hold charity golf tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The WISE Women’s Resource Center in Bluefield, West Virginia hopes to empower women in need of help. To help fund their mission, they will be holding their eighth annual charity golf tournament this Friday June 16th at Fincastle in Bluefield, Virginia. This tournament is open to the public, both teams and individuals, and there will be cash prizes for first, second, and third place. $400 will let a team of four join the tournament and cover everything needed for the day, including a box lunch provided by Fincastle. Robin Hall, the Program Services Director for WISE says the money raised by this event will help WISE with the important work that they do in the community.

“We have several programs that this particular event supports... our crisis backpack program to help homeless people in our area, women who are in crisis. It also goes to support... the Cares Closets that we provide to the local schools to provide, you know, personal hygiene products. It also helps to cover overhead, to keep our doors open,” says Hall.

Hall encourages people to pre-register for this event on the WISE website or by registering over the phone. Golfers can pay online or at check in. Again, this will be held at Fincastle on Friday, June 16th with a shotgun start at 9:00 am.

