We’ll be clearing and drying into Tuesday

Temps will remain slightly below average
TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

A front has passed us by, leaving cooler and drier air in its wake. Tonight, temps will eventually hit the 40s and low 50s. We should see skies gradually clear into Tuesday.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring mainly clear skies, and with more sun, we should be a bit warmer, but still a bit cool for June. Highs Tuesday afternoon will hit the upper 60s-low70s. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and seasonable with lows in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, highs will again be unseasonably cool, and with low pressure taking over, more rounds of on and off rain looks possible into midweek.

We look drier and warmer Thursday and Friday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

WVVA Weather