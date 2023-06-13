VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on June 8 at around 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 73 mile marker.

A 2018 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate. The Fiesta overcorrected, ran off the left side of I-81, crossed through the median and entered the northbound lanes. The Fiesta then struck a tractor-trailer and a 2007 Honda GL 1899 motorcycle traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Fiesta, Brittney L. Connatser, 38, of Rural Retreat, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. A 44-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Ivan I. Kononchuk, 56, of Tucker, Ga., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, Oksana P. Shore, 48, of Tucker, Ga., died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 51-year-old male from Texas, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under active investigation.

