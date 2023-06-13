VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on June 8 at around 8:10 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 73 mile marker.

A 2018 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate. The Fiesta overcorrected, ran off the left side of I-81, crossed through the median and entered the northbound lanes. The Fiesta then struck a tractor-trailer and a 2007 Honda GL 1899 motorcycle traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Fiesta, Brittney L. Connatser, 38, of Rural Retreat, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. A 44-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The operator of the motorcycle, Ivan I. Kononchuk, 56, of Tucker, Ga., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle, Oksana P. Shore, 48, of Tucker, Ga., died at the scene. Both were wearing helmets.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 51-year-old male from Texas, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii

Latest News

WVDOH generic
WVDOH accepts bids for section of King Coal Highway, Beckley Z-Way
Nearly 200 Raleigh County employees will dodge a hike to their PEIA premiums this year.
Raleigh County to absorb cost of PEIA increase for employees
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing man paused
Linda K. Epling Stadium
Free firework show to be held at Linda K Epling Stadium