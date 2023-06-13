Sunshine returns to the region today

Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly below average today in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry tonight with mainly clear skies, but clouds will begin to increase late. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday as an area of low pressure nears. Showers are expected along and north of I-64, and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out south of I-64. We will be breezy throughout the day with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Scattered showers are expected tomorrow, especially along and north of I-64. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday and Friday, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the 70s both days.

An unsettled day is expected on Wednesday, but most should stay dry on Thursday and Friday. (WVVA WEATHER)

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the timing our next storm system. As of now, rain and storms chances look to rise on Saturday night and Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.