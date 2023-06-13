The Right To Water: Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is looking into water access issued across our region and how people manage to work around them. We’re beginning in Tazewell County. That’s where Rodney Ruble has lived at his home in Falls Mills for 19 years and over that time has relied on a well to get water into his home.

He says he mainly uses it to bathe and wash clothes in but finds himself drinking bottled water. He doesn’t pay for the well water but often times has to replace parts with his system.

“With a lot of iron in your water you can have problems with your well because it rusts parts of it. In fact I went through that recently where my foot valve rusted and I couldn’t hold pressure in my house. I had to pull it and put a new pump and a valve in,” said Ruble.

The water from Ruble’s well feeds into a tank in his basement. He treats the water using bleach and salt pellets to soften the water. From there a pump pushes it to the faucets. He believes his water is safe to drink but says if given the chance he would gladly get his water from the county.

“They ran it probably at least a mile up the road here. I was hopeful that it would come at that time but they stopped not even half a mile down the road and I have no idea why they’ve never been back,” said Ruble.

Eric and Tosha Meadows live in Pounding Mill and have a similar situation. They say homes about a quarter mile away from them have water but they don’t. The couple says they get water into their house by collecting rainwater from guttering on two homes to feed a 2,500 gallon tank.

“If it gets real low we’ll call the fire department to bring a load. It puts a strain on them and a strain on us because they can’t always bring it right then,” said Eric Meadows.

The couple says in the winter they often go without water because it doesn’t rain and the Richlands Fire Department can’t make it to their area in winter conditions. When they do have water they add bleach and filter it but still don’t drink it.

“We’ve called and asked but it seems like every time we ask the board of supervisors there’s never enough money. It’s going to cost x amount of dollars when it’s only a quarter mile away from us,” said Eric Meadows.

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young says when it comes to placing water lines in the county, they have to look at the number of customers per mile. He says places without water usually have a low number of people that live in the area. The county also has to see how long it will take to recoup money used to place water lines.

Young says those without water should reach out to their PSA representative to see if getting water into their home is a possibility. He adds that occasionally the county will get grants to help with water projects.

