Raleigh County to absorb cost of PEIA increase for employees

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly 200 Raleigh County employees will dodge a hike to their PEIA premiums this year.

Employees were facing a loss of as much as 70 dollars per paycheck as a result of a 15 percent hike by the PEIA board.

At Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Raleigh County Commission, leaders agreed to use the $900,000 saved on their jail bill this year and use a portion of that money to cover the increase.

Commissioner Greg Duckworth credited the efforts of the county’s jail committee for their work to expedite defendants through the court system. That committee is made up of Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, Steve Davis, Stacey Fragile (Public Defender’s Office), Bart Houck, Jeff Shumate (Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office), and Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield.

“There’s so many different aspects that go into that jail bill. All the kudos to the folks and work that went into that. Now we’re able to use it to lighten the PEIA bill. A lot of counties struggle to even make those payments and we’re in a good place because of those men and women.”

The new budget will take effect on July 1, 2023, and will be re-evaluated next year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.