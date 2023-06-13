Possible economic development coming to 390 acres of land in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During the Mercer County Commission on Tuesday the commission voted to pass two resolutions that can pave the way for economic development on 390 acres of land in Princeton. A map of the area has not been released but it is located 0.7 miles from the I-77 and U.S. Route 460 intersection. The area is off of exit 9 between Pisgah and Halls Ridge Road.

The first resolution that passed allows the commission to create a development project using tax increment financing. This would allow the county to use real estate taxes to bond out real estate which can be used to finance the costs of planning, acquiring and constructing developments in the area. Some of these costs might include roads, utilities and constructing facilities.

The second resolution would allow the county to pay for developments in the area by using sales taxes and bonding for the developments.

There will be a public hearing held at a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission on July 26 at 6:00 pm in Judge William Sadler’s Courtroom. Anyone can make comments during the meeting.

