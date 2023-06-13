Possible economic development coming to 390 acres of land in Princeton

The Mercer County Commission passed two resolutions that can pave the way for future development.
The Mercer County Commission passed two resolutions that can pave the way for future development.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During the Mercer County Commission on Tuesday the commission voted to pass two resolutions that can pave the way for economic development on 390 acres of land in Princeton. A map of the area has not been released but it is located 0.7 miles from the I-77 and U.S. Route 460 intersection. The area is off of exit 9 between Pisgah and Halls Ridge Road.

The first resolution that passed allows the commission to create a development project using tax increment financing. This would allow the county to use real estate taxes to bond out real estate which can be used to finance the costs of planning, acquiring and constructing developments in the area. Some of these costs might include roads, utilities and constructing facilities.

The second resolution would allow the county to pay for developments in the area by using sales taxes and bonding for the developments.

There will be a public hearing held at a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission on July 26 at 6:00 pm in Judge William Sadler’s Courtroom. Anyone can make comments during the meeting.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Mine search for missing Wyoming Couty man paused
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Jar of water from Rodney Ruble's well
The Right To Water: Tazewell County
WISE Women’s Center to hold charity golf tournament
WISE Women’s Center to hold charity golf tournament
Park’s “Ridge Runner” train closed until further notice due to flooding
Park’s “Ridge Runner” train closed until further notice due to flooding
Park’s “Ridge Runner” train closed until further notice due to flooding
Park’s “Ridge Runner” train closed until further notice due to flooding